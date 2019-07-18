Charles Ekanem Across the country and communities in Nigeria, eyecare is not seen as an important aspect of healthcare; indeed, many do not take care of their eyes, leading to a rise in cases of glaucoma and thus creating a medical void that has led many to the verge of blindness. In order to curb this trend and put an end to the rise in cases of partial or complete blindness among people in Cross River State, the Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) with the support of Women Optometrist in Nigeria (WON) carried out a day free eye care services on Wednesday for the people of Adiabo Community to re-orientate them about the need to take care of their eyes and go for checkups on other health issues. The free medical mission was part of the organisation’s Corporate Social Responsibility at the Annual National Conference schedule to officially open on the 18th of July, 2018 at Calabar International Conference Center will also accelerate efforts of filling perceived vacuum in the society and meeting the needs of people to make life easier on them by filling the void caused by lack of finances and poor attitude to health among them. Speaking, Mrs. Victoria Ene Etim a beneficiary of free medicated glasses pour encomium on the association for contributing its quota to the development of the community and its people. She noted that the free medicated glasses given to her free will enable her to see and read well. Addressing the beneficiaries, National President of NOA, Ozy Okonokhua said Adiabo Community was chosen as the location of the outreach because it is playing host to the National Conference. According to him the outreach is a laudable project that should be embraced by all well-meaning indigenes of the community and individuals, adding that there is a need to educate people on the need to take care of their eyes like every part of their body to reduce the increasing cases of blindness due to eye diseases that could be managed if discovered on time. The programme which held from morning till night in the community Town hall recorded more than 400 eye screening and referrals.