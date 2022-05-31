By Gilbert Ekezie

International Gospel Ministers met recently in Lagos to discuss the way forward for the progress of the Church.

The programme, which was attended by over 4,000 ministers from different denominations, also provided an opportunity for the servants of God to get acquinted on how to prepare their congregations for the imminent rapture, as Jesus Christ is coming for the glorious Church.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Addressing the ministers, who gathered for the International Gospel Ministers’ Conference (IGMC) of the Hour, hosted by the Lagos subregion of the group at the main hall of the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, the senior pastor and general superintendent of the Watchman Catholic Charismatic Renewal Movement (WCCRM), Pastor Aloysius Ohanebo, stressed the need for the Church (the bride of Christ) to be prepared for the imminent translation, otherwise called the rapture.

Ohanebo, who decried the feud in Christendom occasioned by the love for money and quest for positions, said Jesus is coming for the church that is glorious, without spots or wrinkles.

Speaking on the theme “End-time realities and God’s eleventh hour agenda,” the 78-year- old preacher of holiness observed that the quest for positions and money has led to the proliferation of churches, not only in Nigeria, but worldwide.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“All the words of the Bible have been exhausted in the manner of names that fill the earth. It remains Okeke Okafor Church, Jannes and Jambres Church. Every other name has been exhausted, and some of the names are funny,” he said.

Ohanebo outlined the roles and responsibilities of the five ministries – Apostles, Prophets, Evangelists, Pastors and Teachers, declaring that if one is not an Apostle and is answering an Apostle, it is advisable that the person should drop the name because they are big names that kill the dog.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Are you answering a pastor, go and read Psalm 23 seven times and meditate on it. If your life doesn’t fit into that Bible chapter, drop the name because it is those names that people take that will be used to judge them.

“A pastor is a broken man, a shepherd, not somebody who is all the time drinking tea and coffee and enjoying life. A pastor is the person, who is crying when the people are crying. Pastoral work is the greatest and most tasking work on earth,” he said.

He explained that the International Gospel Ministers’ Conference (IGMC) of the Hour is distinct from other ministers conferences because it addresses a specific three-fold end-time project. “The project includes raising a great army of believers from different denominations for the imminent harvest of souls into the kingdom; bringing about the harvest of souls proper and bringing about the oneness of the body of Christ.

“There are so many ministers conferences going on. When the phrase “of the hour” was given, I was disturbed and wanted to remove it, but the Lord said I should leave it there. It is to gather pastors together, to share this vision with them and through the gathering, make out able ministers of the new testament.”

Shedding more light on the unity of the church, the quantity surveyor turned gospel preacher said: “It is not ecumenism. Unity of faith implies that although you have your denomination, you are preaching the same thing – regeneration (born again experience) right living, sanctification, Holy Ghost baptism, humility and progressing all the qualities of Jesus Christ.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Ohanebo stated that there is need for transformation before the translation (rapture), and likened the transformation to what happened in the life and ministry of Prophet Elijah. “Elijah’s ministry went through three phases. After doing exploits, the prophet became depressed and desired to die. But God who had earmarked that he would go through the “rapture” ensured that he was restored before the translation.

“If men could have the wisdom, knowledge and resources to reclaim kilometres of land from the Atlantic Ocean to build the Eko Atlantic City, how dare you think that God, who is the embodiment of wisdom, knowledge and possesses all resources, cannot recover and reclaim his backslidden church?”

Earlier, registrar of the IGMC of the Hour, Pastor Mike Ihenacho, traced the origin of the conference to April 1999 when God told Pastor Ohanebo in far away Padova, Italy, that the”time now in heaven is five minutes to midnight.”

He pointed out that God’s timing is different from that of man.

According to him, the IGMC has since then been bankrolled by the Watchman Catholic Charismatic Renewal Movement. “The conference is usually attended by gospel minsters from all the continents of the world.”

Also speaking, co-ordinating chairman, IGMC of the Hour, Lagos sub-region, Rev. Innocent James, said that there was a critical assignment that the church must do and finish, adding that it is time to rise and work; walk as ministers’ of the gospel.

James said: “The vision of IGMC of the hour is not a thing, vision of just a season, it is a vision of all seasons and of all times, especially in this perilous times as the Bible puts it.

“It is also a field of work where everyone who comes on board should pick up every instrument available and engage in the work, till the close of time at rapture or at death.”

James informed that IGMC has had for sometime, a time of recess since after the decentralization in 2006. “This recess should have been at the global conference level only. It was not expected to have been on individual, national, regional and zonal levels.”

He stated that gone are the days when ministers come to watch, hear, receive and go. “In this dispensation of 2020 and beyond, we must all rise to the tasks, and all hands must be on deck, whether external or internal ministers.

“Everyone must be involved by will or by necessity because to fulfill this vision and project of the Lord is a task that must be done.”

According to James, the astronomic increase in mortality rate and many strange events is also another clear signal that the end is so close and at hand. “The fact of some Christian denominations as claimed ministers, whose activities are questionable, and the numerous congregation under them should they not be warned and delivered from the impending danger of external damnation.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .