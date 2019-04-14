Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Ukrainian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Valerii Aleksandruk, disclosed at the weekend, that no fewer than 4,000 Nigerians are currently studying in different Ukrainian universities and most of them are in medical field.

He said the steady increase in the number of Nigerians in Ukraine was as a result of the healthy and mutual diplomatic relationship being enjoyed by both countries.

The Envoy divulged the information when he led other embassy officials to pay courtesy visit to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, in Abuja.

He said the visit was meant to provide a platform for both countries to discuss issues that concern both countries in medicine, engineering and other academic fields.

Aleksandruk promised that both countries would continue to support each other in several fields that would be of mutual benefit for each other.

He explained that the recent communication from Ukrainian government to Nigerian government regarding Odessa National Medical University, was an indication that Ukraine was committed to maintaining quality education hence the need for periodic accreditation.

The Ambassador said that Odessa Medical University, for unknown reasons avoided the evaluation study and that could be interpreted as running a medical institution that fall short of minimum academic standard.

He maintained that the government was watching the situation closely to ensure that academic destiny of local and international students in the school are firmly protected.

The Minister, in his response, appreciated the visit and assured them of stronger relationship between both countries in education and other sectors.

Adamu who spoke through the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Sonny Echono, warned intending Nigerian students seeking admission to universities in Ukraine to be aware of the development before submitting their applications to the affected institution.