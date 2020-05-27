According to him, intelligence

gathering revealed that it was evidently clear that there was going

to be a clash between the Klans

and Black Axe confraternities.

“We are here to do a routine

handover of 42 suspects to the

Cross River Government’s representative.

“Accordingly, the Base responded through a tip-off and

cordoned the area in Akpabuyo.

In that raid, we arrested 61 suspected cultists.

“On arrival, preliminary investigations were conducted and

having concluded the investigation, 42 out of the arrested 61

persons were confirmed to be

cultists accordingly.

“It is in this regard that we will

be handing over the suspects

to the state government and officials of the Anti-Cultism and

Kidnapping Unit for onward investigation and prosecution,” he

said.

In the same vein, on May 24,

the Navy also arrested a wooden

boat laden with 130 drums of

palm oil smuggled from Cameroon alongside 10 suspects. The

state Security Adviser, Southern

Senatorial District, Mr Ani Esin,

who received the suspected cultists, commended the Navy for a

successful operation.

Esin said that the Navy acted

swiftly on the tip-off that was

given to them.

“As a state government, we are

doing our best in ensuring that

the issue of cultism is dealt with

squarely.

“We are going to hand over the suspects to the relevant security

agency for onward investigation

and prosecution.

“For few days now, we have

been on operation with other security agencies in making sure

that all suspected cultists are

arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” he said.

Esin, thereafter, handed over

the suspects to an official of the

Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping

Squad, Mr Ogini Chukwuma for

onward prosecution.