Linus Oota, Lafia

Pandemonium broke out yesterday morning in Keffi prison yard when over 50 prisoners allegedly attempted to escape from the prison in protest over poor feeding and lack of facilities.

It was gathered that the situation was brought under control by prompt intervention of the police and prison officials.

Our correspondent gathered that, apart from poor hygienic conditions, the Keffi inmates lack access to proper medical attention which prompted the prisoners to attempt escape when they were only given a sachet of pure water each yesterday as morning food.

There is an acute lack of potable water and sewage disposal system, the Keffi prisoners it was gathered are denied good sleep at night, due in the main to overcrowding with hardly elbow room to spare.

It was gathered that the life in Keffi prison is harrowing and the inmates could not bear the hard ship even as government has made provision for their feeding, hence the need to attempt the jail break.

Under normal circumstances , a prison is a place where convicted criminals are expected to come out reformed at the end of their sentences.

The public relations officer of Nasarawa state command of the prison service Mr Abene Stephen said it is a normal agitation in the prison but the situation is brought under control.

The state comptroller of prisons, Mr Emmanuel Okoro refuse to attend to Journalists in his office to respond to allegations of poor feeding and lack facilities in his command prison as he kept them waiting for more than five hours without attending to them.

When the Journalists visited the Emir of Keffi whose palace is close by, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa 111 who gave his input on the development confirmed that there was an attempted jail break and it took the intervention of police and inspector general of police special technical squard to save the situation.