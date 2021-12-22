From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Over 500 residents of Gbonko community, behind Modern Market area of Makurdi, Benue State, on Wednesday, benefitted from a one-day medical outreach organised by Rotary Club of Makurdi.

According to Rotary’s President, Mrs Joyce Tarka, the medical outreach tagged “Disease Prevention and Treatment”, is in fulfilment of one of Rotary’s areas of focus to reach out to families and friends medically to test them for ailments that they may not even know they have.

‘We’re here as rotarians to carry out medical outreach in this community. We’re here to show love to the Gbonko community and to extend the little we can to our fellow human beings as a way to positively impact on the medical wellbeing of the people.

‘Rotary is all about serving to save lives. If we have been able to impact in their lives in anyway, we are happy. During this medical outreach, we hope to reach out to 500 people in the community,’ Mrs Tarka said.

She listed areas of focus during the medical outreach to include HIV testing, treatment and counselling, malaria testing and treatment, family planning, high blood pressure testing among others.

Different health workers gave health talks on Lassa Fever, HIV, malaria, high blood pressure, diabetes, family planning among others during the one day medical outreach.

The event also witnessed the distribution of food and clothings to members of the community.