From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Embassy of the United States in Abuja and the United States Consulate in Lagos, have disclosed why intending travellers to the United States are getting visa appointment dates farther than their preferred dates.

The Public Affairs Section, United States Department of State Embassy, Abuja, made the disclosure while responding to Saturday Sun’s inquiry on why it is difficult for applicants to secure visa appointment.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria was also asked why most of the available dates were from two, three years and above, and if the Embassy was aware of the activities of touts and what the embassy was doing to curtail such illegal activities.

The Public Affairs Section however said in the past two months, consular sections in Abuja and Lagos have processed over 50,000 non-immigrant visas.

It also said demand continues to exceed appointment availability, saying that the situation was likely to be the case for the foreseeable future.

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate in Lagos are currently providing the full range of consular services, including processing all categories of non-immigrant visas. To address visa demand in Nigeria despite the on-going challenges resulting from COVID closures and restrictions, the U.S. Mission has introduced a number of initiatives including processing non-immigrant visas without an interview for those who qualify.

“Applicants with an urgent need to travel should book any available appointment on ustraveldocs.com and follow the instructions to request an expedited appointment. As the consular sections must prioritize services for U.S. citizens, immigrant visas, and work and students visas, only the most urgent tourist and business visa cases can be expedited. Applicants should monitor ustraveldocs.com regularly as appointments are added as possible,” the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria said.

The Mission further said the United States discourages applicants from using agents when applying for a visa.

“Applications for U.S. visas can only be completed at www.ustraveldocs.com. We encourage all visa applicants to visit our website for more information on how to apply and a link to application website. Any information on applying through another website is likely a scam,” the United States Diplomatic Mission also said.