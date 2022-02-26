By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed that in the last two and a half years, over 58,000 households have been rescued from poverty through various social intervention programmes

The governor made this known during an interdenominational service organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the Apostolic Church, territorial headquarters in Lagos on February 19.

In addition, he said 18 outstanding students were supported with N100, 000 each to boost their morale and over 25,000 Lagosians were trained in diverse skills, such as textile design, hairdressing, barbing, cosmetology, photography, shoe and leatherworks, fashion design, tiling, interior decoration, and Ankara craft, among others, in the state’s Skill Acquisition Centres.

He said the THEMES agenda of his administration was carefully crafted to meet the needs of the people and that he is conscious that his tenure is time-bound.

He also said that some of the gridlocks that people might be facing across the metropolis are by-products of his resolve to redevelop roads.

‘We are working on many roads at the same time. We are constructing roads in Kosofe, Molebi, Demurin and Church Street (right here; where we are). We are also building roads in Ogudu GRA, Mile 2, Festac, Ikorodu, Agege, Badagry, Alimosho, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Bariga, Lekki, Agbado, Ebute-Metta and Iju, among others. We are trying to make commuting easier for our people. That is a core service to mankind because transportation is key for human existence. This explains why we are working round the clock to make our dream of having rail transportation within the metropolis a reality this year.

‘We are not just building roads; we are also constructing brand new schools for our children so they could compete with other children from other parts of the world. We have improved the teaching environment and we are also training the teachers on how to use technology to improve teaching. Fortunately, the results are already matching our investment in the sector. Last year, the pass percentage in our public secondary schools moved from 39.78% to 79.64%.

‘Yet, we are not resting on our oars because we know that our people deserve nothing but the best. On February 8, 2022, the National Universities Commission (NUC) stamped its seal of authority on the establishment of two specialised universities in Lagos State.

‘In the last two and a half years, over 58,000 households have been rescued from poverty through our various social intervention programmes under which women got cash transfers and acquired skills. Equally, 500 women were assisted with N20,000 each in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs’ Rural Women Grants; 250 women were empowered through an empowerment workshop on intercrop of maize and cassava with demonstration plots for practical knowledge. Additionally, 1,050 rural women were given intensive training aimed at boosting their outputs in agricultural production while also giving the beneficiaries equal access to markets.

‘Over 25,000 Lagosians were trained in diverse skills, such as textile design, hairdressing, barbing, cosmetology, photography, shoe and leatherworks, fashion design, tiling, interior decoration, and Ankara craft, among others, in our Skill Acquisition Centres. Eighteen outstanding students from the centres were also supported with N100, 000 each to boost their morale. In the heat of COVID-19, students at the centres produced 500,000 face masks for public use. Since June 2019, the centres have graduated over 6000 trainees.

‘Similarly, over 27,000 Lagosians have benefited from the CodeLagos scheme aimed at making coding education and technology accessible to Lagosians. It had a total of 611 facilitators, who also eked a livelihood out of the Programme. Likewise, over 18,000 residents have been empowered through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund [LSETF] with a quick and affordable loan for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to start-up, build, expand and create wealth and employment for the residents.

‘We have equally successfully supported 1,835 businesses with N939.97 million and saved 10,005 direct jobs and 40,020 indirect jobs through the MSME Recovery Fund. Also, a N1 billion fund, targeted at businesses in the tourism, hospitality, entertainment, arts and culture sector, was set up to be accessed as both loans and grants.

‘In the last two years, we have invested in the upgrade of public health facilities to enhance access to quality healthcare. We have commissioned four Mother and Child Centres (MCCs) at Eti-Osa, Igando, Badagry and Epe. We have renovated and remodelled the Mainland Hospital in Yaba, with future plans of making it an Institute of Research for Infectious Diseases.

‘We have also completed the remodelling and upgrading of Apapa General Hospital, just as the Harvey Road Health Centre, Ebute Metta Health Centre, Isolo General Hospital and the General Hospital, Odan are all undergoing renovation. All of these are part of the service to make health accessible to Lagosians.

‘Similarly, we have begun the construction of the New Massey Children’s Hospital in Adeniji-Adele, Lagos. When completed, the seven-storey, 150-bed hospital is expected to be the largest paediatrics centre in West Africa. Approval has been given for a 1,500-bed Psychiatric Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre at Majidun in Ketu Ejinrin. Also, in partnership with the private sector, we have handed over oxygen plants at the Mainland and Gbagada General Hospitals. The Triage and Oxygen Centres in 10 locations across Lagos have also been delivered.

‘We have also stepped up our efforts toward spreading the ‘Ilera-Eko’ health scheme across the State. We now have more ‘Ilera-Eko’ offices at the grassroots. This is to further make it possible for vulnerable residents to have access to effective, quality and affordable health care services. We are also creating more opportunities for our youths to be productively engaged. We are building cyberinfrastructure to help them with the digital skills needed to be active in the global digital economy.

‘Before the middle of this year, we will be commissioning the biggest rice mill in Africa. This mill will produce 2.5 million 50kg bags in one year. No doubt, we have challenges here and there, that is normal in a state with such a huge population as Lagos. However, as long as God gives us strength, we will continue to ensure we make life better for our people,’ Sanwo-Olu said.