By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that as of 7 am on Monday, May 23, 2022, 6,182,415 Nigerians had completed their online and physical Personal Voters Card (PVC) registration.

The commission said on its official social media handle that of those that completed their registration, 2,746,612 people did it online, while 3,435,803 people did it physically. While 3,071,702 were male, 3,110,713 were female. Of the total number, People With Disabilities (PWDs) were 50,761. The commission also revealed that: 9,591,109 people carried out fresh registration within the same time frame.

However, the data released by the electoral commission showed that among the six geo-political zones, the five states in the South East had the lowest number with 529, 489 registrants followed by the six states in the North East with 782,719 registrants.

In the South East, Enugu had 67,029, Anambra, 157, 156, Imo, 53,971, Abia, 128, 188 while Ebonyi had 123,145.

In the six South South states, Edo had 176,390, Delta, 315, 389, Bayelsa, 311, 174, Rivers, 304, 608, Akwa Ibom, 176, 800 and Cross Rivers, 174, 217.

In the six South West states, Oyo had 200, 955, Ogun, 151,410, Lagos, 224,805, Osun, 124,844 and Ondo, 116,125.

In the North Central states, Kwara had 210,234, Niger, 158, 570, Kogi, 212,754, Nasarawa, 140,801, Plateau, 136,362 and Benue, 153, 464.

In the North East states, Yobe had 59,582, Gombe had 123,557, Taraba, 151,551, Adamawa, 131,421 and Bauchi, 184,947.

In the North West states, Katisna had 145,067, Kano, 269,503, Kaduna, 201, 643, Jigawa, 134,786, Sokoto, 164,595, Kebbi, 135, 016 and Zamfara, 84,632. The Federal Capital Territory had 61,766.