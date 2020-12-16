From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A member of the Abia State House of Assembly representing Bende North, Hon Chijioke Chukwu, has said that over 60 per cent of internally Generated Revenue (IGR) that should have accrued to the state government were in private hands.

Speaking in Umuahia, Chukwu said at present the finances of the state was not healthy which he noted was responsible for the government not being able to pay some of its work.

He said it was unfortunate that Abia State which boasts of a city like Aba that houses the Ariaria International and other markets could be lacking in finance.

Chukwu attributed the cause to lack of proper harmonisation and harnessing of the various revenue heads accruing to the state.

He was of the view that if the actual revenue that were supposed to accrue to the state were properly harnessed, government would have more than enough at hand.

On the Abia Local Government election coming up on Friday, the lawmaker warned the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC), not to armtwist All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates taking part in the election through their actions.

He disclosed that Abia House of Assembly has appropriated billions of naira to the Commission and that they should have no excuse to give for any failure.