The Nigerian Women Arise For Nigeria (NIWAFON) says more than 600 women groups are backing Gov.Yahaya Bello ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 Presidential election.

The National Coordinator of NIWAFON, Dr Hanatu Adeeko, said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adeeko said that the group was also carrying out aggressive delegates’ mobilisation for Bello, adding that no efforts would be spared in ensuring the emergence of Governor Bello as the APC Presidential candidate.

She said this would be the first in a long while those women on their own would come together in their numbers to lead a political movement.