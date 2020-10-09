Over 6,000 Nigerians have applied for the Amber Drinks Empowerment Program which was launched to ensure that Nigerians are financially independent to cope with life while enhancing their living standard.

According to the Head of Sales Amber Drinks Ltd, Temitope Adetiba,

“Thousands of applications were received through the Amber Drinks Empowerment website and via sms. The online portal for recruitment of beneficiaries opened on August 24, 2020 and we had to shortlist and sensitize over a thousand beneficiaries in the Start-up loan’ and the ‘Business Support’ program.

The empowerment program featured training for beneficiaries every Tuesday through the month of September and will continue this October.

On his own part, one of the Amber Drinks Empowerment Program beneficiary, Matesun Babatunde, had this to say,

“I heard about the program on the radio. I applied and I was invited for the training. The training was very impactful, enlightening and financially benefiting. We were taught how to double our profits, marketing tactics and I also got to network with other beneficiaries. I got my Amber drinks and it has been a smooth ride. I am honestly excited to be part of this program. The drinks are really selling and I’m making tremendous profit. Plus, I was greatly assisted through promotion for the product. One of the company’s sales representatives also visits my shop regularly to ensure everything is great. It’s nice that the brand cares about us.

The Start-up Loan offers the beneficiaries N100,000 on a 4 months repayment plan with the first 30 days interest-free and a below-market interest rate of 5 percent flat. The Business Support Program is set to empower 200 applicants with direct employment and coaching on how to manage the recharge spots. This will cater to small-time beverage retailers.

Shortlisted beneficiaries will open an account with the company and each person will be credited with one-hundred thousand naira only. This will then be debited automatically with 20 cartons of Amber Energy Drink which would be traded in for repayment by the beneficiaries.

To be a part of this program, interested persons must apply online, log onto www.amberenergydrink.com/empowerment and follow through the prompts or simply text Amber, your full name and location to 34778 and they will receive an auto-response to follow-through. Successful applicants would be invited for a short training and onboarding session.

Since its formal launch in Nigeria in June 2020, Amber Energy Drink’s purpose has been to make life easier for Nigerians with a focus on empowerment.