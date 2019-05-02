Lagos State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said no fewer than 60,000 driver’s licences are yet to be collected by applicants in the state.

The Sector Commander, Mr. Hyginus Omeje, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos, yesterday.

Omeje said the implication of the uncollected licences was that over 60,000 drivers without licence are driving vehicles in the state. He explained that the driver’s licence is the only document that qualifys someone to drive on the road in the country, and that every other valid document is for the vehicle.

“Many drivers claimed that the reason for not having the licenxe is that they were yet to get text messages to come and collect. Don’t wait until you receive text messages. l seize this opportunity to appeal that applicants of driver’s license should go to where they did their capturing and collect.

“We have over 60,000 drivers’ licenses lying, waiting to be collected all over Lagos State,” the FRSC boss said.

He disclosed that 60 days were the duration given at the point of capture for applicants to return to collect their licenses, but that “within the days, the licence could be out”.