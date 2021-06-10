From Isaac Anumihe, (Abuja) and Chinyere Anyanwu

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) yesterday, said that the highest number of intending male migrants are from Imo State with 67 per cent, followed by Lagos State with 50 per cent.

However, the proportion is lower for females (with between 32.7 per cent in Imo and 50.3 per cent in Lagos).

Presenting the 2020 Report on Awareness and Perceptions of Migrants on the dangers of Irregular Migration in Nigeria in Lagos, Statistician General of the Federation, Dr Yemi Kale, said that the most common route of migration involves passage through the desert and over sea.

“Nearly all male respondents in Lagos (91.7 per cent) indicated intention to travel through the desert compared to 57.4 per cent in Edo, whereas the results are reversed for females: 42.6 per cent of intending female migrants in Edo planned to travel through the desert compared to 8.3 per cent in Lagos.

“Illegal migrants face considerable travel risks and dehumanising conditions. Across states and irrespective of gender, returned migrants reported facing dehumanising conditions of detention, sexual abuse, hunger, slavery, forced labour in significant numbers.

Meanwhile, NBS in collaboration with UNICEF and other stakeholders, has flagged off the process of data collection on the MICS6/NICS 2021 edition, starting with the Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop in Lagos, yesterday.

It said the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) and the National Immunisation Coverage Survey (NICS) is the largest source of statistically sound and internationally comparable data on women and children worldwide focusing on health, education, child protection, water and sanitation issues.

“Across all four states, more than 70 per cent of returned migrants indicated having no passports or visas” he said.

The Statistician General said that by destination, strong preference was for North America, South America and Australia/Oceania, but respondents from Edo and Lagos indicated preference for Europe.

“As expected, there was no response for interest in Antarctica” Kale explained.

He used the occasion to announce the commencement of the implementation of Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS6/NICS) while appealing to Njgerians for their co-operation towards the successful completion of the project.

“We specifically appeal to the media and our potential respondents in this regard as their contributions is key to successful outcome of the survey. The media should kindly play their traditional role of information dissemination by informing the general public of the need to volunteer information to NBS teams of data collectors during the data collection exercise in all the states of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT)” he said, assuring that any information given out during the survey shall not be divulged to a third party and will be used as anonymized data for statistical purposes only.