From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Monday, said it has recorded positive growth with enrollment drive by successfully registering and issuing 70 Million unique National Identification Numbers (NINs) to Nigerians and legal residents.

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, NIMC, Engr Aliyu .A Aziz, stated this in a statement made available to Journalists in Abuja by the Commission’s Spokesperson, Kayode Adegoke.

Aziz further disclosed that 15 Million users have downloaded the recently launched NIMC MOBILE APP, which allows users to digitally verify their NINs, link their NINs to the SIM (up to seven numbers) and print the improved NIN slip from the comfort of their homes/offices.

The DG said the Commission was able to achieve the feat due to the immeasurable contributions of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami, the hardworking staff, the Front End Partners (FEPS) and other critical stakeholders in the identity sector.

Engr Aziz reiterated the leadership and continued support of th Minister to the ID agenda of Nigeria and improved staff welfare; and further expressed his appreciation to the commitment of the NIMC staff and the Front End partners towards ensuring the growth of the National ID Database.

“It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, recently launched three(3) unique digital innovations by the Commission: Tokenisation, NIMC MOBILE APP and the contactless enrolment solutions to drive the digital economy policy of the Federal Government through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

“The NIMC promises to build a positive brand and continue to explore ways to improve and efficiently offer excellent Identity services to all and sundry.” The statement read in parts.