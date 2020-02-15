No less than 70, 000 players turned out for the Supreme God House Sports Academy maiden trial and scouting programme.

The three day event attracted foreign coaches, scouts, coaches from the National Institute of Sports, Coaches across the Local Governments in Lagos State and Football agents.

The SGH Academy paraded players in categories of U-10, 13, 15, 17 and the senior team.

Proprietor of the Academy, Temitayo Sharafadeen Bakare disclosed that the purpose of the scouting and trail exercise is to feed various national teams with the abundant talents across the age grades.

Bakare added that getting the kids off the street, busy and out of trouble is their utmost priority.

He further revealed that the Academy is affiliated to Lagos State Football Association, Nigeria Football Federation, World Football Governing Body, FIFA.