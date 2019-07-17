Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has conducted psychological examinations for the officers of the command numbering over 700.

The exercise, according to the Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Steve Amoga, was basically to ascertain the mental and physical fitness of the officers in the state aimed at ensuring effective service delivery.

Amoga, who stated that the exercise was being conducted in all the states of the federation, said that it was part of the measures adopted by the NSCDC leadership to ensure that its officers were always fit to carry out their duties effectively.

Amoga said: “What you are seeing today is the gathering of all the officers’ rank and file in Ebonyi State command to do a forensic test. It is a scientific method of analysing the total capacity of the officers geared towards the delivery of service to the state.

“It is aimed at knowing the trainability, and the training executed already being enjoyed by the officers, and the capacity and mental intelligence quotient of the officers. In fact, the totality of the being of the officer is going to be assessed today,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Head of Forensic unit of the command, Mr Eze Nelson, said that any officer found deficient in any area of the test would not be allowed to bear arms.

Nelson said: “The exam is simply to ascertain the mental readiness of the members of staff. As security officers, it is expected that we will be at alert at all times. So, this exam will help us to ascertain that.

“And if at any point, one is found deficient in any area, the organisation will do something about it. If your result shows that you are not fit to handle arms, we won’t give you arms. That’s the essence of this exercise”, he added.