From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Over 700 snakebite patients were reportedly successfully treated and discharged at the Bishop Murray Hospital in Makurdi, Benue State in the year 2020.

Health Coordinator, Catholic Dioceses of Makurdi, Reverend Father Peter Kpaleve disclosed this on Monday during a visit to the Hospital by Governor Samuel Ortom to see those who were injured by suspected Fulani herdsmen last Saturday.

Kpaleve while noting that treatment cost for each snakebite patient is over N800,000 explained that all those who came for snakebite treatment all survived.

He commended Governor Ortom for taking up the financial responsibility of the patients especially considering that most of the victim’s were peasant farmers who could not afford the treatment.

“It was because of the effort of Governor Samuel Ortom that nobody came to the hospital last year for snake bite treatment and died. And more than 700 people came here and non of them died.

“The treatment for snake bike is quite expensive and those bitten most times are peasants who cannot afford the treatment. But they have all been receiving free treatment because of the intervention of Governor Ortom.

On his part, Governor Ortom commended the Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese for the wonderful cooperation and support to his government in the area of healthcare delivery, education and in the moulding the character of our children and being upright in supporting the policies of government.

“Words are not enough to express our inestimable appreciation to him and the Catholic Dioceses of Makurdi. We will continue to do the partnership.

“We want to appreciate them for the synergy and the cooperation to work together and ensure that those bitten by snakes are treated and sent back home.

He added that he embarked on taking financial responsibility for the treatment of snakebite patients since year 2000

“This is a programme I started in the year 2000 when we discovered that this hospital has the capacity, the wherewithal and expertise in treating snake bites.

“Like he rightly said, last year alone we successfully treated over 700 victims after which they went back home. Snakes bites are very dangerous and most times you survive them by the grace of God. And in this hospital victims have been treated successfully.

“I am very grateful and on behalf of myself and family I want to appreciate the Catholic Dioceses of Makurdi and this hospital for the understanding because sometimes you have unpaid bills which came out of your budget. As we talk I know that I have an cumulated bill of over N70million but the hospitals keeps treating the victims for us,” He said.