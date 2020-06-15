Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Over 80, 000 beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power programme have cried out over non payment of their stipends since March and have called on the government to do something to ameliorate their hardship.

A petition by Ezike Vivian on behalf of other beneficiaries, said “we represent over 80, 000 N-power beneficiaries omitted from the N-power payroll from the month of March 2020 to May 2020 and we are not certain if we are included for June.”

The petition said that after several complaints, beneficiaries were told that their omission was as a result of change in payment platform and that the management was aware of the numbers that were omitted.

“But till this moment, we are surprised that the management has refused to do anything about us for three good months,” they lamented.

They, therefore, called on the authorities that be to drum it on the N-power management the need to pay them as not to drag this laudable Federal Government programme to the mud.