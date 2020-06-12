Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Over 80, 000 beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power programme, have cried out over non payment of their stipends since March this year and have called on the powers that be to do something in this direction to save from further hardship.

According to a petition endorsed by Ezike Vivian on behalf of other beneficiaries, they claimed they have not been paid since March and are not such from the way things have been moving, to receive that of June.

The petition read in part, “We represent over 80, 000 N-power beneficiaries omitted from the N-power payroll from the month of March 2020 to May 2020 and we are not certain if we are included for June”.

The petition said that after several complaints, the beneficiaries were told that their omission was as a result of change in payment platform and that the management assured they were aware of the numbers that were omitted.

“After several complaints, we were told that the omission of our names was due to change in payment platform for beneficiaries and the management assured us that they were aware of the number of persons that were omitted”.

Grumbling further, the beneficiaries said, “But till this moment, we are surprised that the management has refused to do anything about us for three good months”.

The beneficiaries thereby called on the authorities that be to drum it on the N-power management the need to pay them as not to drag this laudable Federal Government programme to the mud.