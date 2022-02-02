From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, says that over 90 per cent of ‘repentant Boko Haram members’ are genuine.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufa had last December said he does not believe in rehabilitating terrorists.

He had declared that the best way to deal with the persons terrorising Nigerians is to kill them.

The Borno governor has however vouched that those who have surrendered are genuinely repentant while fielding questions from State House Correspondents on Wednesday after the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return, and Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa.

According to the governor, most of the repentant terrorists are already giving the government the necessary support.

When asked if he was confident that the terrorists were truly repentant he said” Hundred percent confident. Yes. While no process is perfect in the entire world, so far, so good, the process has yielded positive results.

‘I believe, over 90% of those that have surrendered, are doing well and have given the government the necessary support. They’re also calling their colleagues in the bush to come out and join the process of peacebuilding,’ he said.

On the inauguration of the committee to resettle the IDPs, he said: ‘Indeed, we are so much happy, especially those of us that are in the Northeast because thousands of people were displaced, some are taking refuge in the Republic of Chad, in the Republic of Niger, Cameroon.

‘And this is the time that the federal government of Nigeria, in collaboration with the state government, of the North East, will facilitate the repatriation of the internally displaced persons that are living in our neighbouring countries to Nigeria.

‘The committee is also to look into the management of the repentant Boko Haram members. So indeed, we are so grateful and the entire northeastern government will give maximum support to this committee.

‘We will provide the necessary support to the federal government under the distinguished leadership of Mr President, we shall provide on support and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and others and the military to ensure that this process yields the desired result.’

Of if the refugees are ready to come back, he said: ‘They are overready. They have been agitating for a return for the last two and a half years. But unfortunately, the enabling environment has not been created for that return.

‘But now that the federal government has acted when all the necessary resources and materials needed to ensure their return in a dignified manner will be provided by the federal government and we remain extremely grateful,’ he added.