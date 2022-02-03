From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has said over 90 per cent of repentant Boko Haram members have genuinely repented.

Kaduna State Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, had said he did not believe in rehabilitating terrorists saying the best way to deal with persons terrorising Nigerians was to kill them.

But responding to questions from State House Correspondents, yesterday, after the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return, and Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa, Zulum said those that have surrendered were genuinely repentant.

He said most of the repentant terrorists were giving government the necessary support. When asked if he was confident that the terrorists were truly repentant, Zulum said: “I’m 100 per cent. Yes! While no process is perfect in the entire world, so far, so good, the process has yielded positive results. I believe, over 90 per cent of those that have surrendered are doing well and have given government the necessary support. They’re also calling their colleagues in the bush to come out and join the process of peace-building.”

On the inauguration of the committee to resettle the IDPs, he said: “Indeed, we are so happy, especially those of us in the North East because thousands of people were displaced, some are taking refuge in the Republic of Chad, in the Republic of Niger, Cameroon.

“And this is the time that the Federal Government in collaboration with the state governments of the North East will facilitate the repatriation of the internally displaced persons that are living in our neighbouring countries to Nigeria.

“The committee is also to look into the management of the repentant Boko Haram members. So, indeed, we are so grateful and the entire Northeastern government will give maximum support to this committee.”