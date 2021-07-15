From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja
Over 900,000 Nigerian children whose education has been interrupted by conflict, will be among the many beneficiaries of the £15.8m United Kingdom (UK) funding into research on how to educate children in conflict zones.
The UK aid money would help provide better schooling in countries suffering long-term crises.
The research will focus on six countries which are home to three million refugee and displaced children.
The UK’s pledge is coming ahead of the UK-Kenya hosted Global Education Summit in London later in July.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, said the funding will address a chronic lack of research into the best methods to provide schooling in conflicts and long-term crises around the world.
“The £15.8 million research project will focus on northern Nigeria, South Sudan, Myanmar, Syria, Jordan, and Lebanon. These areas are all affected by conflict and are currently home to an estimated 3 million children who are either refugees or internally displaced.
“Children whose lives have been impacted by wars, political unrest and natural disasters often suffer a severe disruption to their learning, with life-long consequences.”
Leave a Reply