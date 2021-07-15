From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Over 900,000 Nigerian children whose education has been interrupted by conflict, will be among the many beneficiaries of the £15.8m United Kingdom (UK) funding into research on how to educate children in conflict zones.

The UK aid money would help provide better schooling in countries suffering long-term crises.

The research will focus on six countries which are home to three million refugee and displaced children.

The UK’s pledge is coming ahead of the UK-Kenya hosted Global Education Summit in London later in July.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, said the funding will address a chronic lack of research into the best methods to provide schooling in conflicts and long-term crises around the world.

“The £15.8 million research project will focus on northern Nigeria, South Sudan, Myanmar, Syria, Jordan, and Lebanon. These areas are all affected by conflict and are currently home to an estimated 3 million children who are either refugees or internally displaced.

“Children whose lives have been impacted by wars, political unrest and natural disasters often suffer a severe disruption to their learning, with life-long consequences.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.