Gilbert Ekezie

The chairman, CEO of Africa Future, a health-based non-governmental organisation, Dr. Tosin Ajayi, has said that more than 99 per cent of humans suffer a huge deficit of lack self-actualisation, self-cognisance, knowledge and realisation, which are parts of human existence and intelligence that start from the first 1,000 days of foundation for prosperity.

He said that only one per cent of humans are self-actualised, know themselves, why they are here and are pursuing it.

Ajayi, who spoke at the Africa Future Discourse Series, titled “This is it, Let’s fix it now,” in Lagos recently, noted that all the species like lion, tiger, elephant, snake, monkey etc , have self-actualisation and realisation, but man created in God’s magnificence has later lost focus and ended up being completely underdeveloped.

He explained that 3000 years ago, human knew himself and the powers inside him, but at a time lost the life purpose of capacity, capability, power and authority and the problem of self-realisation and under-developed emerged.

“At a point, our body becomes more important to us. As a result, we can no longer actualize. Presently, we are severely underdeveloped and are just there copying what others do.”

Ajayi also stated that there is need for advocacy to tackle the paradigm shift in the healthcare sector and development of human capacity. While calling for support on the solution, he said, “we need the developmental gap.”

He said that health is equal to life, and if it is not adequate, there is a serious problem. Therefore he called on the Federal Govenment, National Assembly, all State Governors and well-meaning individuals to contribute in fixing the healthcare sector without delay.

“Humans cannot continue on the survival of the fittest platform. There is urgent need to provide solution to the perennial and persistent under-development and lack of self-actualization among humans. If we are afraid of climate change, then let us change the human mind first. The time is now, it is more important than anything else.

While applauding the Governor Babajide Sanwo –Olu of Lagos State for his recent medical Initiative; The Lagos State healthy child Project and the proposed policy on nutritional states of pregnant women and neonates and called on him to apply the solution without delay.”

On his part, Professor, Oladosu Ojengbede hinted that 54 per cent of deaths are caused by malnutrition, pointing out that the brain requires all nutrients for growth, certain nutrients like protein, polyunsaturated fatty acids, micro nutrients (iron, zinc, copper, iodine, chlorine, folate and vitamins A, B6, and B12) are particularly critical.

“The key indicators and trends of child (under 5) malnutrition in Nigeria are; under weight, stunting, wasting and overweight,” he added.