Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Federal Roads Safety Corps, Argungu Unit, Sokoto zonal command has promised to intensify patrols along federal highways passing through the unit to avert cases of reckless driving and over speeding by motorists.

The unit commander, Assistant Corp Commander, Aliyu Maaji, made the pledged when he received the village heads of Wal and Fakon Sarki communities of Kebbi State during a consultative meeting.

Maaji was reacting to incessant loss of lives occasioned by reckless driving and over speeding by some motorists plying the federal highway that passed through the affected villages.

The unit commander promised to assist the community by contacting federal ministry of works through the sector commander.

He also informed them that FRSC is in the village to recruit first responders who can assist in informing them in case of any accident.

Maaji disclosed that the command also intend using the village as a temporary observation camp that can give immediate assistance to road crash victims.

Earlier, the community leaders had informed that no fewer than 19 persons lost their lives in 22 months due to the reckless driving by motorist who passed through the village.

The village heads described such incidents as fatal, saying: “Most of those knocked down could not reach the hospital as they are normally dead at an instant.”

They also reiterated that the affected villagers had constructed speed bumps as self-help despite knowing that it is illegal for them to do so without permission from relevant authorities.

They, however, commended the FRSC team for coming to interface with them and establish a temporary observation camp.

They also promised to remove the bumps but pleaded with the state government to intervene so that federal ministry of works can construct bumps to reduce the level of crashes.

During the visit, the FRSC team along with special marshal involved in speed control to slow down motorists approaching the two villages.