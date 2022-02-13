Katsina State Government says it has set aside different categories of prices, including a Toyota Highlander jeep, to be won at the end of its National Talent Hunt Challenge on Feb. 15, 2022.

The state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Abdulkarim Yahaya-Sirika, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Sunday in Katsina on preparations for the closing session of the competition.

According to Yahaya-Sirika, the overall best winner of the competition will be given a Toyota Highlander jeep by Gov. Aminu Masari, while three prizes will be given to the winners in each of the four categories.

*First Position will be rewarded with N5 million, second position will be rewarded with N3 million, while the third position will be rewarded with N1.5 million.

“In addition to the cash prizes, 100 contestants will be handsomely rewarded with consolation prizes of N100,000 each of having participated in the competition.

“The main objective of the Katsina National Talent Hunt Challenge is to encourage innovation and develop the potential talents of the youths of the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

“This is in line with the vision of Gov. Masari, who believes in the potential of the Nigerian youths,” Yahaya-Sirika disclosed.

The Commissioner further explained that it has been a long journey which started in November 2018 with the public presentation in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He added that about 7,000 contestants submitted their entries for the competition and after the screening exercise, 250 were selected through a very high competitive process.

“The end products produced by the 250 talented youths were on display during the public presentation exercise from November to December, 2021.

“Four different categories were provided, this produced the basis for selection of the best three winners in each of the four categories for the competition.

“The categories include; Arts and Design, Automotive Modelling and Products, ICT Design, Music and Entertainment.” according to Yahaya-Sirika. (NAN)