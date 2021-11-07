He made known his ways unto Moses, his acts unto the children of Israel. The LORD is merciful and gracious, slow to anger, and plenteous in mercy. He will not always chide: neither will he keep his anger forever.

Moses stayed very close to God that he discovered God’s way of doing things. Grace has a way of operating which Moses discovered. Grace shows itself by first speaking words which ignite faith in the heart of its hearers before grace can manifest itself to change whatever needs to change.

Grace is merciful, slow to anger and plenteous in goodness. Associating with grace is associating with its way of doing things. If you desire to see more of God’s grace in your life, you must learn to speak gracious words, the way grace does. Be slow to anger, the way grace does and show sothers goodness.

Are you quick to get angry? That is not the way of grace. The way of grace is to be slow to anger and to be plenteous in goodness.

Grace is patient with people. To overcome anger, you need to constantly tell yourself that grace is slow to anger and you are a child of God who is a God of grace and therefore you possess His qualities. You are slow to anger and begin to consciously treat people around you in the way they do not deserve.

The way of grace is to be gracious to whom it has ordained to be gracious. (Exodus 33:19). God has chosen by covenant to be gracious to the seed of Abraham and that is God’s state of mind regarding you.

God will never withhold His grace from you, but you can stop yourself from receiving, through doubt and unbelief. The way of grace is to be merciful to those who show others grace and mercy. (Psalm 18:25). I encourage you to begin to act like your heavenly father, make up your mind to be gracious to all men especially those people in your life who do not deserve it.

People will do things that will provoke you to anger but you can choose ahead of time to be like God; to be slow to anger and be gracious to those who you are not supposed to be gracious to, regardless of what they have done. The grace of God to overcome a life of anger is sufficient to all Christians.

2 Corinthians 12: 8-10-For this thing I besought the Lord thrice, that it might depart from me. And he said unto me, my grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me. Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ’s sake:

Many times in the face of challenges and difficulties, there is the temptation to think that we need something extra to overcome the challenge. Some people think they need some external help while others think they have to do some more work.

Paul had a thorn in his flesh which troubled him for a long time and he went to the Lord three times and on all those three times, God said to him, ‘My Grace is sufficient for you.’

I want you to know that grace is enough for you. Grace is all you need to come out victorious in whatever situation you may be in right now, including the inability to overcome anger. You can actually live above anger. You can overcome anger.

In the midst of trials, know that every trial is an opportunity for God’s grace to be manifested. Do not cry if you are facing trials, rather expect grace.

Grace is God’s favour and power displayed in your behalf on the grounds of faith in God. All you need to experience this grace is to find a word from God concerning the matter, believe it and stay steadfast in your faith. Refuse to be moved away from your confidence in God irrespective of what the devil throws at you.

When you stand on God’s word concerning a difficult situation, the force of grace is released and is actually sufficient to change the situation. In order for grace to finish the work started, you need to remain steadfast in faith.

Faith is like the hand of a man using a drilling machine to drill a hole into a wall. Grace is as the drilling machine being used for such a drilling work through every tough wall or mountain. The drilling hand needs to hold on steadily to the drilling machine in order for the drilling machine to finish the work of drilling through the wall.

While using a driller to drill through a wall, your hands which is holding the drilling machine could get weak; if it does, then the drilling machine cannot finish its work. Usually while drilling, even though the drilling machine can do the job, it usually takes time to bore a hole through the wall.

In the same way, faith and grace needs time to finish the work of dealing with the problem. Faith is as the hand holding the drilling machine, it could get weak if you keep observing the obstacles and listening to the voice of Satan. You need faith to remain strong in order for grace which is the drilling machine, to finish the job.

Grace is a force whose pressure is applied by faith. The grace force is sufficient and enough to give you victory. All you need is to maintain your faith stance in the midst of temptations to quit.

Last Line: Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord over your life. Surrender your life to Christ today by asking Jesus to forgive you your sins; ask Him to come into your life and to make you a new person. If you are facing challenges and require counseling/prayers do not hesitate to contact me. I will be willing to assist as much as I can.

