The management of Heartland FC of Owerri has been given up to the close of business on today, January 28 to provide evidence of compliance in respect to overdue payments to players and Coaches.

The League Management Company (LMC) in a memo reminded the club of its undertaken through a letter dated January 11, 2022 in response to an LMC letter of inquiry dated January 7 requesting for 14 days moratorium to clear the overdue payments and provide proof to the LMC.

In the ultimatum conveyed through the LMC memo, “you will recall that you requested 14 days moratorium within which to settle your outstanding liabilities to players and officials salaries your club admitted owing and that the process is on-going to ensure settlement. The grace period has elapsed”

“You are therefore to furnish us with the current position of the payments before close of work tomorrow, Friday, January 28, 2022 to enable us endorse to the relevant bodies for action.