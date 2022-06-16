By Chinelo Obogo

The hot section of an Oveland Airways ATR aircraft engine, flight OF1188, experienced a high turbine temperature around 7:50pm on Wednesday but landed safely with all 33 passengers.

A video seen by Daily Sun showed passengers disembarking from the flight while the hot section of the engine was burning..

Acording to the airline, the serious incident occurred in the approach phase of the Ilorin to Lagos flight, stating that the crew implemented its standard procedures for such abnormal situations as the aircraft grounded to a halt at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport runway 18 Right.

In a statement, the airline said: “Overland Airways wishes to inform the general public that its flight OF1188 from Ilorin to Lagos experienced an unusual high turbine temperature on one of its engines today, Wednesday June

15,2022 around 7:50pm.

“This occurred in the approach phase of flight and the aircraft landed very safely as the Crew skillfuly implemented their standard procedures for such abnormal situations.

“All 33 passengers remained calm through the process and safely disembarked row by row in accordance with post COVID-19 procedures after the Aircraft came to a halt on the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos runway 18 Right. No passenger was hurt in any way.

“Overland Airways salutes the professional interventions of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) which were very prompt and reassuring.

“Overland Airways regrets any inconvenience to its passengers and assures the travelling public of its full commitment to safety of its services and passengers.”

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) was notified of the serious incident the same Wednesday and investigators were dispatched to conduct investigation into the occurrence.

