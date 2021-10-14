From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

All overloaded vehicles on Nigerian federal roads are to be subject to fines as President Muhammadu Buhari approves the commencement of weighbridges across the country to forestall accidents on and damage of federal roads.

This is even as the government has put the total cost of repairing federal roads at N75, 765,278.28.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, who disclosed this in Abuja, at the meeting of stakeholders in the transport sector, said that already, the federal government has calibrated the weighbridges and enforcement of the policy will begin very soon starting from Lagos Tollgate.

According to him, every vehicle that is loaded will be diverted to weighbridges and every overloaded vehicle will be fined.

He did not, however, disclose how much offenders are expected to pay.

‘Why do we prepare for December? It is a festive period when families unite. The period when our brothers and sisters come home to unite. It is also a period when people get married. So, all the people involved in transportation, whether aviation, whether road transport, whether maritime have a hectic period at this time. The road is busier at this period. During this period contractors are busy with continuing their schedule of work rather than repairs. But we will get them to work out of their schedule,’ the minister noted

For him, it is unthinkable for a country to convey all its cargoes by road.

‘What we are doing now is what I can call the 8th Wonders of the World. That is, moving all our cargoes on the road. There is no country that can do what we are doing. Very soon, we will divert the heavy cargo onto the rail tracks.

‘That is when you will really have the full long term value of the road.

‘We want to see petroleum products go on the rail; agri-products going by rail; timber going by rail.

‘We have started calibrating our weighbridges. So, we are going to enforce restrictions on overloading. We are going to start from the tollgate in Lagos. Every vehicle that is loaded with cargo will be diverted to the weighbridge. If you are in excess, you will pay a penalty. The regulations are there. The president has signed the treaty. It is applicable to the ECOWAS nations and Nigeria is not going to be an exception. But why should we wait to be forced before we do the right thing? Why can’t we load the approved weight? Why must we force you to do what is right?,’ he asked.

He sought the collaboration of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to ensure enforcement.

‘FRSC, we have to work together. Our responsibility is to make the road free for movement but the enforcement is FRSC’s work,’ the minister noted.

Meanwhile, the government has earmarked a whopping sum of N75,765,278.28 to fix damaged sections of 17 core federal roads across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

In his remarks, Director, Highway Construction and Rehabilitation, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr Folorunso Esan, said the rainy season had affected many sections of the roads across the country, hence the need for urgent palliative works to avoid further deterioration.

According to him, such bad roads have been identified, indicating that the affected roads had been earmarked and contracts for the repairs would be awarded to contractors as part of the preparation for the ’ember’ months.

According to him, the total cost for the repair works is N75,765,087,178.28.

Among the stakeholders that attended the meeting include representatives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and federal contractors.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .