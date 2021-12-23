From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), yesterday, called on the National Assembly to exercise its constitutional provision and override President Buhari.

Its president, Isah Abubakar, in a statement, said the group was disappointed by the action of President Buhari as it was a negation of the expectations of millions of Nigerians who looked forward to an improved electoral system.

“We note with total dismay the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to refuse to sign the amended electoral act into law. With this unpopular decision, President Buhari will be remembered as the president who never stood by the majority of his citizens, but allowed himself to be caged by a few elements who can’t win elections in their various units without rigging.

“This would not be the first time Mr. President would present himself as an agent that is averse to democratic advancement. During the lifespan of the 8th Assembly led by Senator Bukola Saraki, the Electoral Act was amended and forwarded to him for assent which he shied away from citing flimsy reasons despite being the principal beneficiary of Yar’Adua/Goodluck Jonathan’s led electoral reform.

“If previous leaders had not assumed the position of elder statesmen and lived above their selfish and parochial interest, Buhari would have been rearing his cows in Daura without the hope of winning an election. No credible election can be conducted under a weak law.

“Council view the security reasons adduced as one of the reasons why he withheld assent as self-indictment. Otherwise, as president who swore to an oath to protect every Nigerian, he can’t be talking about insecurity despite spending six years in office.

“On the issue of finances, do we need to remind Mr. President that at the rate the country is going, the only thing that can guaranty national cohesion going forward is a credible election. Where the election is not widely accepted by all, and it leads to crisis, the money we think we want to conserve by not giving Nigerians what they yearn for, will be paltry compared to what will be used in trying to restore the country to normalcy.

“On over-stretching INEC staff and further cost implications, Nigerians are all aware that all political parties conduct their congresses via direct means to elect ward executives, which is mandatory to be conducted under INEC watchful eyes before it is cascaded to indirect means at the local government, state and national levels. To say that we are seriously angry with this unpopular decision is an understatement. The only people who are happy with this infamous action of Mr. President are the delegates, that are waiting to rob aspirants and deny the people, credible candidates. We, therefore, wish to urge the National Assembly to invoke the provisions of section 58(5) of the Constitution to pass the Bill into law, through the two-thirds majority of both Senate and House of Representatives.”