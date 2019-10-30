Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress National chairman, Adam Oshiomole, has taken former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, to the cleaners, insisting he holds holding the record for being the only Nigerian president that has since 1999 travelled out of the country the most.

While reacting to complaints against President Muhammadu Buhari’s frequent foreign trips overseas, Oshiomole said that Buhari is yet to match former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s record.

“Saying that the president is involved in frequent trips is not correct. I remember very well, there is no president in recent Nigeria’s history, since 1999 till now, that travelled out of Nigeria as much as former President Olusegun Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo did.

“If you check through your newspapers and playback some of your electronic coverage, you will find where Gani Fawehinmi (of blessed memory) took time to calculate the number of days then President Obasanjo was out of Nigeria, visiting foreign countries.

“He even tried to calculate the number of hours he was spending in the air compared to the number of hours he was spending on Nigeria’s soil.

“So, how can you, that were already an adult when Obasanjo was president suggest that Buhari travels more often than any other person. That is not correct,” he argued.