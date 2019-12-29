Raji Bello, Sokoto

Village Heads of Wal and Fakon Sarki communities of Kebbi State have lamented the deaths of no fewer than 19 persons due to the reckless driving by motorist who passed through the village on highways.

The village heads described such incidents as fatal saying, “most of those knocked down could not reach the hospital as they are normally dead at an instant.”

They spoke during a consultative meeting organized by the Federal Roads Safety Corp, Argungu Unit as part of efforts to interface with the affected communities under the Unit.

The community heads said the scenario had prompted the construction of speed bumps as self help despite knowing that it is illegal for them to do so without permission from relevant authorities.

They however commended the FRSC team for coming to interface with them and establish a temporary observation camp.

They also promised to remove the bumps but pleaded with the state government to intervene so that federal ministry of works can construct bumps to reduce the level of crashes.

During the visit, the FRSC team led by the Unit commander, Assistant Corp Commander, Aliyu Maaji promised to intensify patrols along Federal highways passing through the Unit to avert cases of reckless driving and overspeeding by motorists.

He also informed them that FRSC is in the village to recruit first responders who can assist in informing the corp in case of any accident and promised to assist the community by contacting Federal Ministry of Works through the sector commander.

“We thank Almighty Allah that in the last five months, nobody has lost his life or injured in the villages.”

Maaji disclosed that the command also intend using the village as a temporary observation camp that can give immediate assistance to road crash victims.

The Unit Commander along with Special Marshal to time to involve in speed control to slow down motorists approaching the two villages.