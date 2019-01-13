Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo

Why do people spring quickly to defend themselves, whenever confronted with the idea of being obese or fat?

• “Please doc I am not fat, I am only overweight “.

• “ Doctor I am not obese, I only have problem with weight”.

• “ Doc, I come from a family of big people, so I am not obese”.

•“Mr Doctor, I am only big, I am not obese”.

•“Doc, you cannot say I am obese, Iam only fat”. Etc etc, etc.

In previous writings, I had severally educated us on the differences between overweight and obesity. I had even given us the formula to calculate for ourselves, what we call Body Mass Index – BMI, so as to know whether we are overweight or obese.

May be we have all forgotten. I shall re-educate us, but first let me state my observation during these festivities. That is during Christmas and this new year 2019.