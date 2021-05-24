By Adewale Sanyaolu

OVH Energy, the licensee of the Oando retail brand, has announced its month-long giveaway to reward customers’ loyalty at select LPG Skid plants in various locations across Nigeria. The O-Gas lucky dip giveaway is a customer give back activation from the brand.

The activation, which runs from May 10, 2021, until June 10, 2021, is open to all customers who refill up to a minimum of 3kg across select OVH Energy Skid plants. The 36 skid plants participating in the giveaway are located in Edo, Abuja, Jos, Ilorin, Ibadan, Lagos, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Benin, Onitsha, Enugu, Kano and Aba.

Speaking on the importance of rewarding customer loyalty, The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OVH Energy, Mr Huub Stokman, said “OVH Energy has grown as a company because of our loyal customers and this lucky dip promotion is one of the ways for us to appreciate them.

“As the sole licensee of the Oando retail brand in Nigeria, we are enriching the forecourt experience of our customers with standard and safety compliant LPG Skid plants and continue to ensure high-quality products and service delivery nationwide. We care about our customers, and as often as we can, we give back to them. We are looking forward to putting smiles on the faces of our customers and strengthening our relationship with them,” he said.

OVH Energy continues to be one of the dominant players in the Nigerian LPG market and is committed to deepening its domestic usage by playing a strategic role in enhancing the LPG value chain in Nigeria, investing in varied initiatives to improve access to LPG and support quality and healthy living by providing access to clean energy.

OVH Energy is a leading indigenous marketer of choice and provider of trusted petroleum products and services in Nigeria. The organization’s expertise spans the distribution of refined petroleum products for retail, commercial and industrial purposes.