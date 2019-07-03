OVH Energy Marketing Limited, an Oando Licensee, has announced that it is the official fuelling partner of one of Nigeria’s foremost entrepreneurial reality TV shows, The Next Titan Nigeria, Season 6. The firm made this known at a media briefing held recently at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Next Titan reality show provides a platform for young, creative entrepreneurial Nigerian youth to pitch their business ideas to a carefully selected panel of judges, comprised successful business owners. This season is tagged “Impossible is Possible” and will air for 10 weeks in which the contestants will battle for the ultimate prize of N7 million and a brand new car while undergoing training in entrepreneurship and exposure to real-life business challenges.

Speaking on its sponsorship of the reality show, Head of Corporate Communications, OVH Energy Marketing Ltd. Olajubu Olasunmbo said, “OVH Energy is pleased to be the official fueling partner of the Next Titan season six. We are especially pleased to be supporting entrepreneurs who have realistic visions for contributing to job creation and economic growth which harmonizes with our vison to be the marketer of choice, providing trusted petroleum products”.

She further added that OVH Energy has demonstrated its commitment to supporting initiatives that are targeted at youth. She said,“ Within our own space, we have created initiatives that support the youth. For instance, we have the ‘So You Think You can Write’ competition which helps contestants showcase their writing potential and our O-Gas sponsored debate at NYSC camps which stimulates intellectual debates around the use of cleaner safer cooking alternatives. We believe this program is designed to support the entrepreneurial spirit of youth to harness their business potential which is why we are happy to be a part of this.”

Firstbank marks CR & S Week in over 12 countries

•Campaigns for acts of kindness

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, one of Nigeria’s premier and leading financial institutions, has commenced the third edition of its Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (CR & S) Week. The event, which entered Day 3 today, is billed to hold until July 6, 2019, in the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria and the bank’s business locations in Ghana, Gambia, Guinea, Senegal, Sierra Leone, DR Congo and the United Kingdom. The 2019 edition is themed “Ripples of Kindness, Putting You First.”

The CR & S Week is driven to amplify First Bank’s culture of “Employee Giving and Volunteering Programme” with a focus on reinforcing the values of the bank’s SPARK (Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness) initiative through a wide range of activities. SPARK is a values-based initiative designed to raise consciousness that promotes kindness to others.

Among the activities outlined for the week is the Nice Comments Day, a day set aside to foster words of encouragement, support and kindness to people around you, regardless of one’s familiarity or close ties. The bank recognises that kind words are largely instrumental to lighting up one’s day and also bringing out the best in people.

Other activities that have since commenced in commemoration of the First Bank CR & S Week are visits to underprivileged homes as well as the promotion of the SPARK initiative in schools is to embed the values of SPARK among schoolchildren at a young age so that it becomes part and parcel of them, forming a habit and nature as they develop into adulthood.

Through the values of the SPARK initiative, Compassion, Civility, Charity and Connection, the bank believes that every act of kindness is critical to promoting peaceful co-existence among everyone in the society and building a prosperous society and nation at large.

Speaking on the CR & S Week 2019, the group head, marketing and corporate communications, FirstBank, Folake Ani-Mumuney, said “Our 2019 CR & S Week is aimed at reinforcing First Bank’s corporate culture of encouraging giving and volunteering among its employees and the larger society. We believe that every act of kindness goes a long way in leaving an indelible impact in the life of people, which indeed underscores why it is important for everyone to start performing acts of random kindness. No matter how little, every act of kindness indeed makes the world a better place.”

Promasidor, Supa Strikas partner to reward consumers

Promasidor Nigeria Limited has partnered with Supa Strikas in its Cowbell Chocolate ‘Get Up N Goal’ promo, designed to reward consumers with different prizes this football season. The ‘Get Up N Goal’ promo, which commenced in June, will run till Friday, September 13, 2019.

Speaking at the promo launch, Mr. Anders Einarsson, managing director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, disclosed that the promo was themed ‘Get Up N Goal’ because kids and young adults need energy to go about their activities like Supa Strikas in football, hence the collaboration to reward the target groups through a nutritional brand that has the vitamins and minerals they need.

According to Einarsson, the combination of an active lifestyle driven by Cowbell Chocolate and the football-loving culture of kids and young adults has impacted positively on the brand since 2017 when the partnership with Supa Strikas started.

“This has given our brand exclusive rights to the Supa Strikas franchise, which is the comic book and cartoon TV series, and its assets in various packaging designs,” he explained.

The managing director described the mechanics of participation: “To participate in the promo, consumers are to collect nine 20g sachets of the Cowbell Chocolate Supa Strikas-themed packaging, each having a unique character, submit them at any of the 190 redemption centres across the country and stand a chance of winning any of the amazing prizes on offer.

“Also, participants who are not able to submit nine unique characters can redeem as many empty sachets of Supa Strikas-themed Cowbell Chocolate 20g packs to get free products. This can be done by submitting 20 empty sachets of Cowbell Chocolate 20g Supa Strikas-themed packs with five unique Supa Strikas characters to get one filled Cowbell 20g sachet free.

This will ensure that every participant in the promotion stands a chance of winning a prize, including free product packs.”

Prizes to be won include the latest Sony Play Station 4 console along with a virtual reality headset, Supa Strikas jerseys, soccer boots, footballs and many other items.

The marketing manager of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Abiodun Ayodeji, remarked that the promotion has been endorsed by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council and there are 190 redemption centres, strategically located across the states of the federation.