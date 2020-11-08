OVH Energy, owners of the Apapa petroleum products storage facility the subject of the ongoing fire incident, appreciated all stakeholders and individuals who contributed to the timely management and extinguishing of the fire at its terminal 1, in Apapa, Lagos.

OVH Energy in a statement said the fire was put off at successfully extinguished at 04:43 am on Saturday, 7th November.

The Oil company commended the efforts and support of the Federal Fire Service; Adova Plc; NPA; Lagos State Fire Service; 11 Plc; MRS; UBA; NEMA; LASEMA; Julius Berger; NNPC; NIPCO; NAPIMS; Folawiyo Energy Ltd; Total Nigeria Plc; HOGL Energy Ltd, Nigerian Army; Nigerian Navy; Nigerian Police; Union and its host communities in the management of the outbreak.

It said: “As a responsible corporate citizen our priority is the safety of life and property of all stakeholders. We are committed to a goal of zero health and safety incident, so we have commenced immediate investigation of the cause of the fire.”