OVH Energy Marketing Ltd, licensee of the Oando retail brand and Nigeria’s leading provider of trusted petroleum products and services, has launched a promotional campaign to reward its loyal lubricant customers. The campaign, called ‘Oando Oleum Awoof!’, will give customers an opportunity to win amazing prizes worth millions of naira including a brand new car, television sets, motorcycles, tricycles, power banks, airtime and much more across Oando retail stations and distributors outlets nationwide.

The ‘Oleum Awoof!’ promo, which commenced on a week ago is set to run until August 2019, is open to all who purchase any 4 litre or 25 litre Oando Oleum Lubricant (Engine Oil) across Oando retail stations and distributors outlets nationwide. The participants are required to scratch the silver foil and text the secret code and location (state) to the SMS short code for a chance to win at the regional raffle draws.

Mrs. Lilian Ikokwu, Head of Oleum Lubricants at OVH Energy Marketing Ltd, stressed the importance of rewarding loyal customers. She said, “Oando Oleum has become a staple in the Nigerian automobile lubricant space and this is only possible because of our loyal customers. This promotion is a platform for us to appreciate them. We believe that using the right lubricant is an essential element of auto care that’s why we invest time, expertise and innovation into creating high quality lubricants suitable for petrol and diesel automobile engines. Our Oleum lubricants guarantee fuel efficiency and optimum engine performance”.

Also commenting on the Scratch & Win Promo, Mr. Babafemi Olabiyi, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), OVH Energy Marketing Ltd, said, “As the sole licensee of the Oando retail brand in Nigeria, we are enriching the forecourt experience of our customers in our stations and continue to ensure high quality products and service delivery nationwide. We care about our customers and as often as we can we give back to them. Last year, we ran the 4 for 4 Oleum Lubricants promo to reward our loyal customers. We are definitely looking forward to putting smiles on the faces of our customers with this promo and strengthening our relationship with them”.

SMC adds MSc in film production to deepen expertise in Nollywood

A target of 30 to 60 students would commence studies for the MSc Film Production in October 2019 as the School of Media and Communication, Pan Atlantic University sets to produce industry-ready graduates for the “new Nollywood of global standards”.

The course starts amid renewed global interest in the study of Nollywood sparked by its mention as one of three market-creating innovations in an essay in the January-February 2019 issue of Harvard Business Review.Harvard scholars Clayton M. Christensen, Efosa Ojomo and Karen Dillon (2019) in “Cracking Frontier Markets”, analysed Nollywood from the perspective of market-leading innovation.

Dr. Ikechukwu Obiaya, the Dean, announced the commencement of admissions for the new programme at a media penultimate Tuesday. He said the SMC MSc in Film Production will cover four key knowledge areas of Scripting and Directing for the Screen; Cinematography; Editing for the Screen and Sound Design for the Screen. He added, “The course offers specialisation options in seven major film production areas of short film; documentary; interview and feature film. Others are serial drama, commercial filmlet and the music video”.

Obiaya said SMC would run the programme on the back of its deep interest in the industry including its Nollywood Studies Centre with a stock of over 10, 000 films, and its ongoing collaboration with the industry serving as curriculum guide for the DSTV Multichoice Talent Factory Academy.

The Dean said SMC has first-rate facilities for the study of film including four studios for audio-visual, sound and audio engineering, four editing suites and 50 units each of Apple and Windows workstations graphics and animation suite.

Players in Nollywood lent their support, including Okechukwu Ogunjiofor, Paulo in the trailblazing Living in Bondage and Femi Odugbemi, anchor of the DSTV MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy for West Africa. There were also Mr Kene Mkparu, founder of the FilmHouse Cinemas and Dapo Adeniyi, who is inviting the world to the new Lekki Film Festival starting in July.

Students have option of full or part time study. The course would cover five semesters or seven depending on the stream the student enters. The school targets Nigeria and Africa.

Indomie commences search for kid heroes as it promotes bravery

Dufil Prima Foods Plc., makers of Indomie noodles has announced the kick-off of the 12th edition of its corporate social responsibility initiative tagged; Indomie Independence Day Award for Heroes of Nigeria (IIDA).

The award is geared towards the recognition of children who have against all odds, exhibited extraordinary acts of bravery and determination in the face of danger and societal challenges.

Speaking at a national press conference in Lagos to kick-start the search exercise for the next set of heroes, Mr. Girish Sharma, the Chief Operating Officer, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, said the declaration heralds the commencement of the field search and call for entry for the prestigious award for deserving Nigerian children.

In his welcome address Girish noted that the major objective of the award is to extol the exemplary accomplishments of children who have against all odds exhibited extraordinary acts of bravery, by identifying, recognizing and celebrating them publicly. The Chief Operating Officer used the occasion to announce the readiness of Indomie to invest more in the initiative as it is also one of the ways to invest in the Nigerian child.

He said,“We strongly believe in this initiative. This is one of the ways we sow into the future of Nigeria because when you support the Nigerian child, you are invariably investing in the future of the country.”

“Indomie Independence Day Award for Heroes of Nigeria has so far recorded huge successes in the last 11 editions producing a total of 39 winners whom were rewarded with scholarship prizes worth several millions of naira. This has impacted the lives of the awardees positively and we intend to scale further this edition.”

Also speaking at the event, Mr.Tope Ashiwaju, the Group Public Relations and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, stated that the last 11 editions of the awards have been tremendous as they attracted commendations to the brand and the company by well-meaning individuals, captains of industries and corporate organizations. “We are therefore encouraged to intensify our efforts towards abetter and more impactful event.”

Commenting on the award categories, Ashiwaju revealed that the award is divided into three categories: Physical, Social and Intellectual bravery categories. According to him, “The physical bravery category will acknowledge kids who at great personal risk, saved lives or by their actions prevent extensive damage to property or others; social bravery category will celebrate kids who work against social evils such as child marriage, illiteracy and environmental concerns in a sustained manner; while the intellectual bravery category will recognize children with innate ability that have performed remarkably despite physical, mental, emotional or financial limitations.”

APCON announces management reshuffle

The Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, APCON, has undertaken a reorganisation with the redeployment of key officials of the Council, while 41 of its personnel nationwide were recently elevated alongside the APCON boss to their next grade level, following the recent promotions and subsequent approval by the Honourable Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed.

The Acting Registrar/CEO, Mrs IjediIyoha, rpa, in a statement said that Management had deemed it expedient to effect the changes so that offices and responsibilities can be properly realigned for optimal service delivery as well as help to position the Council for the challenges ahead.

Under the new arrangement, the erstwhile Assistant Director, Registration, Career Matters and Corporate License Directorate, Ms Martha Onyebuchi, rpa,now a Deputy Director, has been deployed to the South Eastern Region to pilot the affairs there, while Mr Joe- Eugene Onuorah, rpa,formerAssistant Director, Operations takes over from her as DeputyDirector, Registration, Career Matters and Corporate License Directorate. In the same vein, Mr Ralph Anyacho, rpa,formerAssistant Director in charge of Corporate Planning, Research and Strategy becomes Deputy Director and head of the Northern Region, while Mrs Susan Agbo, rpa, now heads Corporate Planning, Research and Strategy Directorate.

The promotions released recently by the Council were, however, targeted more towards middle and lower management cadre as follows:One officer promoted to grade level 12, one to grade level 10, twenty to grade level 9 and four to grade level 7,while eleven were made in the junior officer positions.

The exercise was based on a number of performance indicators including assessment by heads of directorates, written and oral interviews that eventually followed.

In her words, the APCON boss said that the criteria for promotions in APCON are based on performance management. “We look at your appraisal for the years you have spent, and the period within which you are due for promotion/recommendation from your head of department, and then if the vacancy exists for you to go to the next level, as well as budgetary provision for that position you are going to be upgraded to”.

In addition, she said that the promotion was also in recognition of the hard work and contributions of the staff. “In a bid by the Council to improve employee welfare, career development and progress, the Council continuously develops its staff and invests in the Council’s transformational programme”.

According to Iyoha, the Council is committed to rewarding staff performance and building a motivated workforce. “Our priority as an institution is to empower and build capacity of our staff as they are our best assets and our surest path to achieving our strategic goals and achieving our mandate”. She promised to do her utmost best to continue to improve the welfare of the Council’s personnel in general to the satisfaction of all.

She congratulated the promoted personnel and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them through improved productivity and to have it at the back of their minds that indolence and indiscipline will not be condoned.