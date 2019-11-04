OVH Energy Marketing Ltd, licensee of the Oando retail brand and has presented a brand new Toyota Yaris car to the winner of its grand finale promo campaign ‘Oando Oleum Awoof!

The ‘Oando Oleum Awoof!’ promo campiagn was launched in May 2019, as part of the company’s efforts to reward its loyal lubricant customers.

The event which took place which took place at the Oando Service Station, Marina, Lagos had over 1,000 lubricant customers in attendance, including the Chairmen of the Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) and the Motor Mechanics and Technicians Association of Nigeria (MOMTAN) respectively.

The grand finale featured five raffle draws and presented an opportunity for customers to win amazing prizes such as toolboxes, generators, televisions, motorcycles, tricycles, many consolation prizes and a brand new Toyota Yaris as grand prize.

In addition to the raffle draws, customers present benefited from educational talks in choosing the right oils for their vehicle types.

The event also had in attendances graduates of the Oleum Academy who are now skilled experts in car diagnosis and repairs.

Speaking on the initiative behind the promo, Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of OVH Energy, Huub Stokman, reiterated that the campaign was not just to create awareness about Oleum Lubricants, but more importantly to reward loyal customers. “We launched this promotional campaign to appreciate our customers for making Oando Oleum Lubricants an essential part of their automobile maintenance in the country.

We are indeed excited that this grand finale coincides with the 2019 customer service week themed “The Magic of Service”. Our grand finale promo surely elicits the desired magical experiences for our customers and we are indeed proud of this initiative.

Mrs. Lillian Ikokwu , Acting Chief Marketing Officer, OVH Energy, in her response said that “since the commencement of the promo in May, we have held 10 raffle draws in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Aba, Ilorin, Kaduna, Kano at select Oando retail stations and have rewarded over 50,000customers with gifts such as generators, televisions, tricycles, motorcycles and much more. We always want our customers to understand that beyond sales, we care about them, the condition of their automobiles and their overall safety”.

“We sincerely appreciate the support, guidance and direction of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, the Consumer Protection Council and the Lagos State Lottery Board in achieving a very transparent raffle event, she further added.