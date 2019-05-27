OVH Energy Marketing Ltd, licensee of the Oando retail brand has launched a promotional campaign to reward its loyal lubricant customers. The campaign, tagged ‘Oando Oleum Awoof!’, will give customers an opportunity to win amazing prizes worth millions of naira including a brand new car, television sets, motorcycles, tricycles, power banks, airtime and much more across Oando retail stations and distributors outlets nationwide.

The’Oleum Awoof!’ promo, runs from May to August 2019, and is open to all customers who purchase any 4 litre or 25 litre Oando Oleum Lubricant (Engine Oil) across Oando retail stations and distributors outlets nationwide.

The participants are required to scratch the silver foil and text the secret code and location (state) to the SMS short code 38353 for a chance to win at the regional raffle draws.

Head of Oleum Lubricants at OVH Energy Marketing Ltd, Mrs. Lilian Ikokwu, while stressing the importance of rewarding loyal customers said “Oando Oleum has become a staple in the Nigerian automobile lubricant space and this is only possible because of our loyal customers. This promotion is a platform for us to appreciate them. We believe that using the right lubricant is an essential element of auto care that’s why we invest time, expertise and innovation into creating high quality lubricants suitable for petrol and diesel automobile engines. Our Oleum lubricants guarantee fuel efficiency and optimum engine performance”.

Also commenting on the Scratch & Win Promo, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), OVH Energy Marketing Ltd,Mr. Babafemi Olabiyi, said, “As the sole licensee of the Oando retail brand in Nigeria, we are enriching the forecourt experience of our customers in our stations and continue to ensure high quality products and service delivery nationwide.

We care about our customers and as often as we can we give back to them. Last year, we ran the 4 for 4 Oleum Lubricants promo to reward our loyal customers. We are definitely looking forward to putting smiles on the faces of our customers with this promo and strengthening our relationship with them.