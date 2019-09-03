The organisers of the ongoing OVH Energy Doubles Tennis Tournament hots-up at the Ikoyi Club 1938, yesterday, announced that the final of the event would take place on Friday and not Saturday.

“In the light of some events that will be staged on Saturday on September 7, we have had to reschedule the final for Friday,” Tennis section President, Bimbo Okubena, said yesterday.

Meanwhile, top-ranked players on the ladder board are living up to expectations as the tournament hots-up at the club.

The team of Kalada and Godwin Kienka are almost certain of their place in the semifinals after winning their opening three matches and are closely followed by Bimbo Okubena and Nishant Abbi who also made impressive starts winning their opening two games in the Men’s Doubles A.

Kalada is the top ranked player of the club, while his dad, Godwin, a famous grassroots tennis icon, is the club’s fourth best player. Okubena is third on the ladder with Abbi ranked second.

The latter are in for a tough challenge following their 5-4 defeat to Ezomo Imoukhuede and Ishmael Nwokocha to keep the group delicately poised.