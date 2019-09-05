The OVH Energy Doubles Tennis Tournament, which started over a week ago has entered final stages at the Ikoyi Club 1938.

Ezomo Imoukhuede, Ishmael Nwokocha, Labisi Awosika, Kalada and Godwin Kienka, Bimbo Okubena and Nishant Abbi are the doubles team in the semifinals of the men’s Double A.

In the veterans category; Akpunonu /Jibuno, Attah/Okey, Olowe/Odegbami and Emeruem /Agwuibe are the pairs vying for tickets to play in the final matches taking place on Friday.

The final of the mixed doubles event was billed to take place today to reduce the number of games to be decided tomorrow. The President of the tennis section, Bimbo Okubena yesterday said all plans had been concluded to stage a good final on Friday.