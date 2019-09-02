The OVH Energy Doubles tournament enters crucial stage from today at the Ikoyi Club 1938 tennis courts.

So far, the pair of Kalada and Godwin Kienka had won three games to be on nine points in the round robin stage of the competition.

There are four categories being competed for in the event, which is taking place for the first time at the club.

The categories are men’s doubles A; men’s doubles B group 1& 2, mixed doubles group 1 & 2 and veterans doubles

A total of 54 members had registered for the tournament, which is expected to create excitement and interesting contest.

President of the Ikoyi Club Tennis section, Abimbola Okubena said the competition would get better as it moves towards the climax.

“We have everything in place to ensure players and all the club members enjoy the tournament. We are going to have more events, as the year gradually ends.

“Our sponsors have been fantastic with all efforts to make tennis better in the country. It is a real festival of the game for us at Ikoyi Club and we are happy,” Okubena said.

The Double Tennis tournament sponsored by OVH Energy ends on September 7.

AG 2019: Sports Minister salutes Team Nigeria, sets sights on Tokyo 2020

By Monica Iheakam

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has showered encomium on Team Nigeria athletes for their impressive performance at the just concluded 12th Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The Minister, while welcoming the last batch of Team Nigeria from the Games yesterday, said that the next goal for Nigeria will be next year’s Olympic games in Japan.

The Nigerian contingent finished in second position with a total number of 127 medals at the Games – 26 Gold, 33 Silver and 48 bronze.

Nigeria not only shattered and set records in weightlifting and athletics, but placed first in badminton , wrestling weightlifting and athletics.

Through his official twitter handle @SundayDareSD, the former journalist and communications expert praised the athletes for making Nigeria proud through their competitive and unqualified patriotism to the country.