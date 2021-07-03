Nigeria’s leading indigenous marketer of choice OVH Energy (Oando Licensee), has been named Bulk Distributing Company of the Year at the recently organized Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) Awards 2021.

This is coming on the heel of a streak of other industry leadership awards recently garnered by OVH Energy, including the Service Excellence Award at the 2021 International Lubricants Conference.

The Vice-Chancellor of FUPRE, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, while presenting the award at the event said, “This award is in recognition of the distinguished service you have rendered in your field of endeavors. We identify with your accomplishments at setting a new agenda for a prosperous Nigeria and Africa.”

Receiving the award, the Chief Executive Officer, OVH Energy, Huub Stokman, said OVH Energy would be further challenged by the recognition to be relentless in making significant contributions to the industry and the Nigerian economy.

Stokman said, “We are pleased that this award is a recognition of how OVH Energy has greatly enriched Nigeria’s downstream sector and established an unparalleled supply footprint. We are glad that our work is recognised by the industry.”

“Our journey to excellence as a leading downstream oil and gas company is hinged on the tremendous dedication and contributions of our staff and the strong support of our partners” he added.

2021 has been fulfilling for OVH Energy as the company continues to forge strategic partnerships and challenge the status quo in order to add value to all stakeholders through the trade, storage and distribution of gas.

Huub Stokman promised that OVH Energy would continue to protect and enrich the lives, assets, and environments of their areas of operation through initiatives such as the OVH Energy University Scholarship Scheme (USS), which grants scholarships to underprivileged students in host communities.

The FUPRE Awards are held annually by the Federal University of Petroleum Resources in collaboration with the African Child Foundation to recognize the landmark achievements and activities of key players in the oil and gas industry.

