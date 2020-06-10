Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Vice Chairman of Ovia North East Local Government Council of Edo State, Mrs Maureen Ekharagbon, has resigned from office.

In her resignation letter dated June 10, Ekharagbon, said her resignation was on the ground of administrative, governance and political.

In the letter which was copied to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Local Government Service Commission and the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Vice Chairman said, “I tender my resignation based on administrative, political and governance grounds as politics and governance are inextricably connected.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank Governor Godwin Obaseki for the opportunity to serve and also the Chairman of the Council, Mr Scott Ogbemudia.

“I am grateful to the people of Ovia North East Local Government at large and the leadership of the APC under which platform I was elected”.

Recall that Chief of Staff to governor Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele and Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, had similarly resigned their appointment.