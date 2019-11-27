Zika Bobby

All is now set for the Zenith Tech Fair billed to hold today at the Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. With the theme: ‘Future Forward’ and powered by Zenith Bank Plc, the event will cover conversations and exhibitions in emerging technologies.

The fair will showcase leading technology innovations that cut across different aspects of life such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Machine Learning, Blockchain, Robotics, Big Data, FinTech, Augmented Reality, Data Analytics, 5G and Communication Technologies, among others.

Speaking on the initiative, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Ebenezer Onyeagwu said the event is part of the bank’s efforts to align and key into new technologies that provide innovative solutions to customers’ numerous financial challenges.

Captains of industries and top industry experts would handle discussions at the fair. Some dignitaries and industry experts expected at the event include Founder and Chairman, Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia (CON); Country Director, Google Nigeria, Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor; Country Manager, Microsoft Nigeria, Akin Binuso; Managing Director, Huawei Technologies Nigeria, Eric Zhang; and Country Managing Director, Oracle Nigeria, Adebayo Sanni; amongst others.

The event will be hosted by Ovia, who will also speak on “Catalyzing Disruptive Innovation through Youth Empowerment” as part of his efforts through the Jim Ovia Foundation to empower the Nigerian Youths through ICT. About 2, 000 participants, 50 exhibitors, and 400 developers have signed up to attend the conference.