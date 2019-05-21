Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

All is set for the launch of Bayelsa State Education Trust Fund (ETF), designed by the Governor Seriake Dickson-administration to sustain the huge investment in the education sector.

In fulfilment of his second term campaign promises, Dickson had on March 31, 2017 signed a billed passed by the House of Assembly into law, to give legal backing to the ETF.

The law makes it compulsory for different categories of workers, including contractors and civil servants in the state to pay education levies.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, in a statement, said the ETF will help to sustain the massive investment the Bayelsa State government has made in the education sector since 2012.

Iworiso-Markson disclosed that Mr. Jim Ovia, founder of Zenith Bank and Mr. Benedict Peters, chief executive officer of Aiteo Group, are the special guests/key launchers.

He recalled that Governor Dickson had on February 14, 2012 declared a state of emergency in education because of the rot in the sector but “seven years down the line, there is a new narrative in the sector, which also includes the state’s impressive outing in external examinations like West African Examinations Council and National Examinations Council.”