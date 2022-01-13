From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Youths of Ovia federal constituency in Edo State, yesterday, announced that they have commenced mass mobilisation of voters, ahead of the 2023 general elections, in support of the aspiration of Omosede Igbinedion to return to the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

The youths comprising members of various political parties, civil society organisations, students and artisans, said their support was because of the numerous projects she attracted to Ovia when she was first elected between 2015 and 2019.

Coordinator of the group, Mr. Agbonlahor Ikponmwosa, who spoke on the platform of Ovia Youths Vanguard (OYV), urged the Peoples Democratic Party to ensure Igbinedion gets the party’s nomination, assuring that the group would embark on a house-to-house campaign to woo voters in the constituency.

He stated that Ovia lost a voice in the House of Representatives since 2019, disclosing that the group has contributed money to purchase nomination and expression of interest forms for the former lawmaker.

“We are going to beg her to join the race because Ovia needs to regain its glory,” Ikponmwosa.