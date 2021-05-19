From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Ovim community in Isuikwuato Local Government of Abia has produced many Generals in the Nigerian military. Name them, from former military Governor of Lagos and old Imo States, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu to ex-Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Azubike Ihejirika, and many more, all are sons of Ovim. It is therefore not a fluke when the community is referred to as the “Land of the Generals”. So, it is therefore a mark of honour to be the President General in the land of the generals.

This honour other than the lucre of office that propelled an Abuja-based entrepreneur, Chief Godswill Egbe, to put himself forward for the service of his community.

Egbe’s journey to the community’s coveted position began late last year when despite the fact that he was the sole candidate for the position of the President General of Ovim Central League (OCL) during the election, he did a vigorous campaign with his director general, Chief Okechukwu Ihejirika leading the pack.

Having emerged successful, Egbe who was elected PG although unopposed was recently inaugurated alongside other of his executive.

Before the inauguration of the new executive of OCL proper, the out gone President General, Navy Commander Ochiabuto Igbokwe (rtd), had enumerated the achievements of his administration which included reform of the electoral process, making the election into the OCL open to all eligible sons of Ovim. He equally told the gathering that his executive increased the revenue base of the community that they were able to hand over the sum of N6.8m to the new executive.

Commander Igbokwe said they were able to achieve the feat in the six years of their two term tenure as a result of the support they received from the people and urged the people of Ovim to give maximum support to the new administration to enable them excel: “I appreciated the support given to us to serve the people in the last six years. We inherited the sum of N1.4m from our predecessors and we left N6.8m for our successors to work with”.

In his acceptance speech, the new PG said: “I welcome all of us to this historic moment that has changed our history for good. It is indeed exciting and heartwarming seeing a people steadily, positively progressive irrespective of challenges and obstacles. As currently living generation, we have no other duty than to be a change agent that will improve our people’s economic and social wellbeing, responsible for improved livelihood in every side of living”.

Egbe said it was not for nothing that he left all he was doing in Abuja and came down home and sought to serve his people whom he said he has so much love for. He promised to lead in providing the required quality service to the people.