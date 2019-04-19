Simeon Mpamugoh

Sam Ovraiti has a philosophical belief that material things do not exist independently but only as constructions of the mind. That is what colours his art and form.

His many years of working on colours has earned him the sobriquet of “watercolourist”, even though he has successfully created other art forms like pastels which stems from his deep anecdote with colours and his informed thought about it.

The multi award-winning visual artist is currently having his first major solo exhibition in more than 20 years at Victoria Island based Alexis Galleries, 282 Akin Olugbade, Off Idowu Martins Street, Lagos.

The oil and pastel paintings expo which was flagged off on Saturday

April 6 2019 is a retrospective; exposition of the Sam Ovraiti’s 36 years romance with the language of colours. It is made possible by Pepsi, Tiger, Mikano, The Homestores Limited and Art Café. The works are colourbreeds to leave in the hands of collectors who have upscale homes and offices.

The exhibition also reveals a truth on Ovraiti’s journey so far, the turns he has had to take and the results of his experiments. His works, styles and media record the pure presence he recorded as he pursued his career as an artist.

To the Nigeria’s leading master, no one can contain the spirit of creativity and the revelation of chance, change and the path of an artist. “This is what account for the various forms and media visitors to the exhibition will see in this show. We must put all the parts together and in one place to be able to get a clear picture of my art.

“Painting for me has become particularly a colour phenomenon; colour becomes the primary intent for painting. I just paint and or even unjustly but it must be painting, colour and a free use of colour which offered me a new stand of freedom,” he said.

Though described as a water-colourist. The former art teacher, Auchi Polytechnic has taught some of the big names in visual art in Nigeria. “My works are energy of different styles and media. I do water colours, oil, pastel etc. I joined Professor Bruce Onobrakpeya many years ago to build the story of Harmattan workshop and I have been directing the workshop, which trains people to create art,” he remarked.

“You could see the effect of the workshop in some of my mixed media

works. I have decided to work like God. Whatever I produce I love it that way provided I’m sincere and it is done by inspiration. Some are clear while others are abstract. I just do what comes to my mind. Like a priest, as the spirit leads, I follow. I’m not the owner of any style,” he said.

On why the solo exhibition took him many years, Ovraiti who metamorphosed into a coach so as to affect people disclosed that his painting life was still going on but his desire to affect more people saw him doing more of cooperation as a way of moving away from competition. He said. “I was no longer bothered about showing myself but on what to add to the art trade. So, I became more of a collaborative artist. Most times I was called to do catalogues.

He also spoke about the ongoing exhibition. “For this exhibition, it is a retrospect whereby the works I’ve been keeping in my house were being showcased; those aspects of me I left for people because I’m not a selfish artist. In three years I painted 650 pastels of young girls.

“I’m going to show three of them in this exhibition. I still have more than 200 pieces of those works in my house. Once in a year, I push them to the world.”

Expressing how she feels to showcase Ovraiti, the curator and Founder, Alexis Galleries, Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, noted “I have literarily been chasing Ovraiti since 2011 to buy collect and showcase his works at Alexis Gallery. I finally have him here and I’m very proud that I will showcase someone like Ovraiti with so much experience, knowledge of colours and paintings. He can paint with his eyes closed, and that is how brilliant he is.

His Retrospective; Exposition of 36 Years Romance with the Language of Colours offers the artist an opportunity to retrace his creative steps in order to refresh and reposition his mind and imagination for new challenges,” she stated.

Describing Ovraiti as a true master whose “strokes are very bold, his palette knife incredible, and his colours are pastel,” she observed that the artist has lively and soothing colours in his art pieces, adding, “I’m ecstatic about the fact that he is showing here and celebrating that milestone.” The exhibition is in partnership with the Little Sisters of the Poor, a home for the elderly located in Enugu, Nigeria, and part of the proceeds would be used to support this home. The exhibition closes 7pm, today, April 19, 2019.